The nine finalists for the 2021 edition of the LVMH Prize for young fashion designers have been announced.

On Wednesday, LVMH said the chosen designers will show their creations to the Jury during a final event set to be held in September at the Louis Vuitton Foundation. LVMH Prize jury members will then select the winners of both the LVMH Prize and the Karl Lagerfeld Special Jury Prize. The date of the final will be announced shortly.

“The all-digital semi-final this year, in the context of the health crisis, was a new opportunity to showcase the work of the designers,” Delphine Arnault, the executive VP of Louis Vuitton, said in a press release. “I would like to salute their creativity, optimism and reactivity, and congratulate them all. I would like to thank the 66 Experts for their involvement, as well as the public, who for the first time took part in the semi-final: 32,000 people voted for their favorite candidate!”

Image via LVMH

The online submission process for applicants began in January of this year, closing on Feb. 28. Earlier this month, the semi-final and eventual vote of both experts and the general public took place.

Per LVMH, the nine 2021 finalists are:

BIANCA SAUNDERS by Bianca Saunders (British designer based in London), menswear

CHARLES DE VILMORIN by Charles de Vilmorin (French designer based in Paris) genderless collections

CHRISTOPHER JOHN ROGERS by Christopher John Rogers (American designer based in New York), womenswear

CONNER IVES by Conner Ives (American designer based in London), womenswear

KIDSUPER by Colm Dillane (American designer based in New York), menswear

KIKA VARGAS by Kika Vargas (Colombian designer based in Bogota), womenswear

LUKHANYO MDINGI by Lukhanyo Mdingi (South African designer based in Cape Town), womenswear and menswear

NENSI DOJAKA by Nensi Dojaka (Albanian designer based in London), womenswear

RUI by Rui Zhou (Chinese designer based in Shanghai), genderless collections

Below, see select looks from the LVMH Prize 2021 finalists.