Anuel AA has joined forces with Capcom on a Street Fighter apparel collection.

The graphic-heavy range shows the Puerto Rican superstar taking on some of Street Fighter’s most popular characters, including Ryu, Akuma, Ken, and Guile. The collection marks the first collaboration between Anuel AA and the video game giant; however, the artist says he’s been a fan of Capcom’s work since he was kid.

“I grew up playing Street Fighter and my favorite character is Ryu” Anuel AA said in a statement. “Being the first Latin artist to work with Capcom and Chalk Line, this collab had to be epic.”

The capsule includes satin logo jackets, retro hockey jerseys, athletic shorts, a pullover hoodie, as well as a grip of long- and short-sleeve graphic tees—all of which feature illustrations by Cristian Bravo and were curated by Carlos “SpiffTV” Suarez.

“It’s a childhood dream working with Capcom, working with Street Fighter – growing up the SF II Turbo standup arcade was legendary!” Suarez said. “It’s super dope to have Anuel on a jacket and it’s an honor to have the first Latin artist collaborate with Capcom – previously Drake, Eminem, Wayne, now Anuel.”

You can check out the Anuel vs. Street Fighter collection below. The items, which range between $40-$140, are available for pre-order at Chalk Line.