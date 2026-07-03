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resident evil 4
Pop Culture

Artist Says Capcom Stole Material for 'Resident Evil 4,' 'Devil May Cry' in Lawsuit

Judy A. Juracek says in a suit filed in Connecticut Friday that Capcom used images from her book, Surfaces, in several games, as reported by Polygon.

Brenton Blanchet1869 days ago
Resident Evil Village Vampire Lady Lady Dimitrescu
Pop Culture

We Spoke To A Sex Therapist About the Tall Lady in 'Resident Evil Village'

The internet has gone gaga over 'Resident Evil Village' character Lady Dimitrescu. We spoke to a producer on the game and a sex therapist to understand why.

Kevin Wong1898 days ago
Anuel AA vs. Street Fighter
Style

Anuel AA Connects With Capcom on 'Street Fighter' Capsule Collection

The collection, curated by Carlos “SpiffTV” Suarez, offers graphic-heavy pieces like pullover hoodies, tees, retro shorts, and hockey jerseys.

Joshua Espinoza1963 days ago
evil
Pop Culture

Netflix Reveals Details of Live-Action 'Resident Evil' Series

The new series will tell its story using a two-timeline approach. Showrunner Andrew Dabb considers 'Resident Evil' his "favorite game of all time."

Trace William Cowen2151 days ago
Red Dead Redemption 2
Pop Culture

Here's All the Major Video Game News & Upcoming Releases for July 2019

From the latest video game news to top rumors, announcements & release dates, here's everything you need to know about games and new tech this July.

Kevin Wong2574 days ago
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Milla Jovovich Resident Evil
Pop Culture

'Resident Evil' Might Get Rebooted on TV Instead of the Big Screen

'Resident Evil' ran for six decreasingly good films from 2002-16.

Marco Margaritoff2987 days ago
fight
Pop Culture

New 'Street Fighter' TV Series Thankfully Sounds Nothing Like Awful 1994 Movie

Sorry, Jean-Claude Van Damme. We've moved on.

Trace William Cowen3039 days ago
Hard Times
Pop Culture

Here's Compelling Evidence 'Street Fighter II' Shamelessly Ripped Off a '70s Charles Bronson Movie

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Plagiarism is less beloved.

Julia Reiss3043 days ago
marvel vs capcom
Pop Culture

Marvel and Capcom Heroes Go to War Again in the 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' Trailer (UPDATE)

The 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' trailer debuted at PSX 2016 earlier today.

Daniel Barna3513 days ago
Pop Culture

Eminem Meets Street Fighter in This Nerd-Pleasing 'Marshall vs. Capcom' Mixtape from Otaku Gang

Otaku Gang produce another nerd-pleasing hip-hop mixtape with Marshall vs. Capcom

Jerry Gadiano3804 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Trailer: 'Street Fighter' Getting Suprise PS4 Release

Capcom has released the surprise trailer for 'Ultra Street Fighter IV' for PS4 coming out next week.

Christopher Spata4075 days ago
Pop Culture

"Street Fighter V" Announcement Leaked Ahead of This Weekend's PlayStation Experience Event in Vegas

Capcom prematurely leaks Street Fighter 5 arrival on PlayStation 4 and PC.

Hanuman Welch4243 days ago

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