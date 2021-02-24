André 3000 and “the good people at the trademark office” have reason to celebrate today.

The revered multi-medium artist and OutKast legend made a rare appearance on Instagram this week to announce the launch of a new capsule collection featuring a sketch he did of a studious ant some time ago.

The design, as 3 Stacks explained, is only being used in this new project due to activity requirements for the associated trademark.

“According to the trademark people, in order to retain control of your trademarks, you have to actively use them,” the recent Goodie Mob collaborator said in a handwritten note shared to his official website. “The trademark office also [has] deadlines and lots of rules to defend your IP (intellectual property). So here are a few things that I hope you and the good people at the trademark office will enjoy.”

The collection features t-shirts, hoodies, and posters emblazoned with the ant sketch. Per 3 Stacks, the shirts are ethically produced and made from recycled materials. The t-shirts run $45 each, while the hoodie will set you back $150. The poster is a steal at just $25. All items are expected to ship out in six to eight weeks.

Click here to order. And below, get a look at the 3 Ant design in action:

Image via André 3000

Image via André 3000

Image via André 3000

Image via André 3000

Last month, Young Thug put to rest any talk of him having a personal issue with 3 Stacks by revealing that he was planning to gift him an extremely rare custom timepiece. According to Thug, who also gave one to T.I., there are only 50 of the pieces available for purchase.

News of this generous gesture arrived months after a clip of a Thug x T.I. interview—during which the Punk artist appeared to express frustration with André—went viral.