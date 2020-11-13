It’s a partial Dungeon Family reunion.

More than seven years after releasing their fifth studio album Age Against the Machine, ATL's Goodie Mob has finally come through with its long-awaited follow-up Survival Kit.

The 16-track project was produced by the Family’s Organized Noize crew and includes contributions from Family alumni Big Rube, Big Boi, and André 3000, who provided a guest verse on the "No Cigar" cut.

Hip-hop legend Chuck D also makes a cameo as well as multi-hyphenate DC Young Fly.

T-Mo said he and his fellow Goodie Mob members—Big Gipp, Khujo, and Cee-Lo—wrote Survival Kit in part as a response to the Black Lives Matter movement and the ongoing civil unrest sparked by police brutality.

“Right now, just seeing all of our people on TV marching and protesting and being shot at, bottles and stuff being chucked at the police, people burning down buildings and looting because we’re tired of all of the injustices,” he explained.

You can stream Survival Kit now on Apple Music and Spotify.