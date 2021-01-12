T.I. and Young Thug have a storied history together, and King Slime decided to commemorate their friendship by giving Tip a rare gift.

On Monday, T.I. took to Instagram where he showed off a watch given to him by Young Thug. Thugger himself was in the clip and let it be known that there were only 50 of these custom timepieces made in the world and Thug currently owns all of them. Yet instead of hoarding the watches, Thug is giving them out to all the people he loves.

"There's only 50 and I'mma give 'em to everybody I love," Thug said to Tip. "I know I love 50 people."

Tip and Thugger might have made hit records together, but the pair recently made headlines together following Thug's appearance on Tip's expediTIously podcast. In the now-viral clip, Thug takes direct aim at fellow ATLien and Outkast legend, André 3000.

"I can't rap you two André 3000 songs. I ain't never paid attention to him. Never in my life," Thug said to T.I.

After further conversation, it seemed like Thug's anger with 3K is rooted in André's reclusive nature. Instead of personally extending a hand to Thug and welcoming a collaboration, 3 Stacks put the rapper through bureaucratic measures forcing him to schedule a meeting with his secretary.

Although the hurt was heard by the world, the resolution may have been handled in private. Thug went on to confirm to T.I. that 3000 also has a custom watch waiting on him, making the rapper one of Thug's most beloved figures.