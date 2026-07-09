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Kylie Jenner’s Pink Hair Comeback Officially Revives Her 'King Kylie' Persona

From Coachella wigs to viral selfies, Kylie’s bubblegum shade keeps coming back — here’s how her pink hair became a pop culture beauty era.

Kylie Jenner Resurrects Her 'Playful' Side with New Pink Hair
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner is bringing one of her most iconic beauty eras back into the spotlight—and it all starts with pink hair.

According to People, the reality star and Kylie Cosmetics founder has once again revived the bubblegum hue that became synonymous with her "King Kylie" persona, reintroducing the look as part of a new Dunkin' campaign. While the collaboration includes a limited-time drink collection, Jenner's return to pink is the detail grabbing the most attention, marking the latest revival of a hairstyle that's followed her for more than a decade.

Jenner first made pink hair a signature in 2015 when she stepped out at Coachella wearing a baby-pink wig. At the time, she had already experimented with bold colors, but the pastel look quickly became inseparable from the "King Kylie" era. Pink would go on to become one of her most recognizable looks, resurfacing repeatedly even as trends shifted toward more natural styles.

The latest campaign embraces that history. "I feel like the whole campaign was really about bringing King Kylie back in a way that feels playful, nostalgic and just perfect for the summer," Jenner told People. "I feel like it's always just fun to tap back into that."

She said the color remains closely tied to that chapter of her life. "I felt the King Kylie era was very pink. That's always been my favorite color," Jenner said. "It was just fun. It was confident and the era is still such a big part of me. So it's always fun to just bring it back to life."

This isn't the first time Jenner has revisited the look. In 2018, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton transformed her blonde hair into a soft pastel pink using a semi-permanent dye rather than one of the wigs she had become known for. The makeover sparked another wave of beauty inspiration, with Appleton later sharing details of the coloring process with Allure for fans hoping to recreate the shade.

Jenner also brought back pink in 2024, posting selfies with bubblegum-colored hair and the caption, "Hiiiii remember me"—a wink to longtime followers who immediately connected the look to the height of the "King Kylie" era.

Years earlier, she explained why she constantly changes her appearance, writing that she has "this addiction to changing my hair" because it makes her "feel like a new person."

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