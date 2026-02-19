Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Parenting With Justin Bieber and Having More Kids

Hailey Bieber doesn’t want to be a one-and-done mom.
During a recent appearance on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, the Rhode Beauty founder shed new light on her motherhood chapter and desire to expand her family with husband Justin Bieber.
“I’m taking it one kid at a time,” she said. “I definitely do want one more. I’m not in a rush. Definitely want one more. Maybe I’ll have four more, maybe I’ll have three. I don’t know. I really don’t know. I’m just taking it one day [at a time].”
The interview went down about a year and a half after Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child, Jack Blues. Hailey said her son had developed language skills and a strong interest in sports, just like his dad.
“He’s running, he’s kicking a soccer ball, he’s throwing the soccer ball. He’s into all of it,” Hailey said. “He talks a lot about basketball,” Hailey said about the toddler. “He says basketball all the time. I went to get him up from his nap today, and he was like, ‘Basketball?’ ... He also just started saying please… He goes, ‘Peas.’ It’s so cute.”
Hailey revealed that Jack also listened to his dad’s music and recently learned some of his lyrics.
“He's been saying, 'Baby, oh, baby, oh, baby, oh...'” she said, presumably referring to Justin’s 2010 track “Baby.” “Literally in the last two days. That is so crazy.”
Hailey and Justin announced Jack’s birth in August 2024, nearly five years after they tied the knot. She told Jake she knew she “always wanted to be a mom,” but had no idea what to expect once she welcomed baby No. 1.
“It, honestly, is so much fun,” she said. “It’s a whole bunch of you just don’t know what’s gonna happen until you get there. Something that surprised me, though, is I feel like I’m a lot more relaxed as a mom than I thought I would be… especially as a first-time mom. I realized that you just figure it out as you go. Every single day, you just figure out how to be a parent.”
Years before welcoming Jack, Justin expressed his desire to have a large family, but was on board with whatever his wifey wanted.
"I'm going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out,” he said during a 2020 sitdown on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but it's her body and whatever she wants to do."