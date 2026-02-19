Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Parenting With Justin Bieber and Having More Kids

Hailey Bieber doesn’t want to be a one-and-done mom.

During a recent appearance on Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, the Rhode Beauty founder shed new light on her motherhood chapter and desire to expand her family with husband Justin Bieber.

“I’m taking it one kid at a time,” she said. “I definitely do want one more. I’m not in a rush. Definitely want one more. Maybe I’ll have four more, maybe I’ll have three. I don’t know. I really don’t know. I’m just taking it one day [at a time].”

The interview went down about a year and a half after Hailey and Justin welcomed their first child, Jack Blues. Hailey said her son had developed language skills and a strong interest in sports, just like his dad.

“He’s running, he’s kicking a soccer ball, he’s throwing the soccer ball. He’s into all of it,” Hailey said. “He talks a lot about basketball,” Hailey said about the toddler. “He says basketball all the time. I went to get him up from his nap today, and he was like, ‘Basketball?’ ... He also just started saying please… He goes, ‘Peas.’ It’s so cute.”