Hardcore

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Latest Stories

Brady Ebert playing a bright pink electric guitar on stage, wearing a beanie and graphic t-shirt, with purple lighting in the background.
Music

Turnstile's Former Guitarist Now Facing First-Degree Attempted Murder Charge, Possible Life Sentence

Brady Ebert, former Turnstile guitarist, is accused of striking the father of lead vocalist Brendan Yates with his car.

Trace William Cowen77 days ago
supreme and sick of it all shirts
Style

Supreme Sued by Hardcore Band Sick of It All Over Mobb Deep Collab Shirts

While the lawsuit focuses on a Supreme collaboration from this June, the dispute over the logo dates back several years.

Trace William Cowen1005 days ago
complexcon
Music

ASAP Rocky Announced as Headliner, J Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley Named Host Committee for ComplexCon '21

ASAP Rocky has been announced as the headliner for ComplexCon 2021. J Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley have also joined as host committee members.

Trace William Cowen1766 days ago

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