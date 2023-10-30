Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Is Now the Official Underwear Partner for NBA and WNBA

SKIMS is now the official underwear partner for the NBA, WNBA, and USA Basketball.
In a statement announcing the partnership on Monday, SKIMS co-founder and creative director Kim Kardashian pointed to this particular collaboration as merely the latest sign of the brand’s “growing influence on culture.” Following the announcement, we can expect to start seeing SKIMS’ presence at key happenings across the leagues, including the next iteration of the NBA All-Star Game.
“Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive," Kardashian said on Monday.
News of SKIMS' move into the world of basketball arrives on the heels of its SKIMS Mens launch just last week. For the accompanying Neymar-starring campaign, Kardashian and company again tapped into the proven photographic power of Donna Trope.
In his own statement on Monday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, like Kardashian, highlighted the brand’s continued growth.
“We look forward to bringing NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings, and premium products through our partnership,” he added.
As of July of this year, SKIMS—founded back in 2019 by Kardashian and Jens Grede—was valued at $4 billion. In comments to Complex at the time, a SKIMS rep confirmed a Series C funding round of $270 million had resulted in the brand receiving an updated valuation. At the time, the company pointed out, partnerships would “remain a top priority” moving forward.
SKIMS previously collaborated with Fendi, resulting in a launch that reportedly brought in $1 million in a very short period of time.