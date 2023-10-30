Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Is Now the Official Underwear Partner for NBA and WNBA

“Together, SKIMS and the NBA will connect people of all backgrounds through fashion, sport, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the partnership thrive," Kardashian said on Monday.

News of SKIMS' move into the world of basketball arrives on the heels of its SKIMS Mens launch just last week. For the accompanying Neymar-starring campaign, Kardashian and company again tapped into the proven photographic power of Donna Trope.

In his own statement on Monday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, like Kardashian, highlighted the brand’s continued growth.

“We look forward to bringing NBA fans and SKIMS users unique experiences, new offerings, and premium products through our partnership,” he added.