Satoshi Nakamoto: What to Know About the Los Angeles-Based Luxury Streetwear Brand Before ComplexCon

By now, you’ve heard a thing or three about Satoshi Nakamoto, the streetwear brand that shares a name with the pseudonym often used to refer to the mysterious creator behind Bitcoin. Given the sense of mystery that has also defined the Los Angeles-based brand’s rise in recent years, the name is an apt one. Following the launch of its latest Vans collaboration, and ahead of the 2026 edition of ComplexCon (where the brand will be launching its “Lucky Charms” Vans Era collab), we’re taking a closer look at what you should know about Satoshi Nakamoto.

Keep reading for more.

What is Satoshi Nakamoto?

In press notes previously provided to Complex, Satoshi Nakamoto was billed as, simply, “a luxury streetwear brand based in Los Angeles.” The brand was further said to be aiming to embody “the rogue, rebellious, and uncontrolled hackers way of life.” Inspiration, per the same press release, is drawn from the “vintage Moto Americana” style, which remains evident in the brand’s more recent work.

While there is clearly intention behind keeping the mystery alive as to who, exactly, is behind the label, reports have linked it to Rhude alum George Robertson.

Who’s repping Satoshi Nakamoto?

Teyana Taylor, Westside Gunn, Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose, Veeze, and the artist formerly known as Kanye West have all been spotted wearing Satoshi Nakamoto pieces.

Satoshi Nakamoto reimagines classic Vans silhouettes

In April, Satoshi Nakamoto and Vans linked for a reimagining of the Era 95, complete with infinity gemstones and a tear-away canvas upper. The gritty aesthetic of the Satoshi-ified take on the shoe feels right at home in the current moment, and builds nicely on prior collaborations between the two brands.

Satoshi Nakamoto’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection

The brand’s Spring/Summer collection featured hoodies, moto jerseys, studded thermals, tees, and more. One highlight is the “Chat GPTee,” a $450 t-shirt emblazoned with “DON’T CHATGPT ME!” in all-caps on the front.

See more from the collection below.

Satoshi Nakamoto teases ComplexCon 2026 drop

Ahead of ComplexCon hitting Los Angeles on Oct. 3 and 4, Satoshi Nakamoto has been actively teasing its involvement with some hype-inducingly cryptic Instagram updates.

Satoshi Nakamoto is far from the only brand making its presence known at ComplexCon this year. Get a closer look at the Marketplace lineup here.