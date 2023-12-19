Rihanna Celebrates Fenty and Puma’s Creeper Phatty With Los Angeles Launch Party

The Creeper Phatty took center stage at Rihanna’s special event in Los Angeles on Monday night.

The party, held at NeueHouse on Sunset, saw Rihanna and company commemorating the launch of a new take on the Fenty x Puma sneaker, which was first shown to the public back in November. During the event, Complex’s Mike DeStefano asked Rihanna about her approach to product drops, as well as whether we can expect a return to runway shows in the future.

"For me, it's capsules,” Rihanna said. “I feel like you have to move with the times and right now everyone's attention is narrowing. It's getting smaller and smaller. There's not a lot of patience for collections. So, I want to approach this in a minimalistic way. I want to do capsules. I want to do fun drops. I want to do exclusive drops. I want people to feel like they have something special."