Is Pharrell's Formula at Louis Vuitton Working?

Kristy Sparow / Getty Images

Pharrell's third Paris Fashion Week presentation is in the books.







The Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025 runway show provided more of what we have come to expect from this Pharrell LV era: beautiful accessories, colorful takes on some of LV's signature codes, a premier of a new song or two, and some leather coats we can only dream of hanging in our closet one day.





As fun as it is to take in these shows, are they becoming a bit too formulaic? Check out more of our biggest takeaways following Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2025, below.