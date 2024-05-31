Puma and Coperni Bring Their Worlds Together in New Collab Collection

Performance wear serves as a key inspiration behind the new collection, which features apparel and accessories.

May 31, 2024
Five women stand in a line, wearing sporty, casual clothing. Four wear similar black outfits, and one on the right wears a distinct white outfit. Names are unknown
Image via Puma/Coperni
Five women stand in a line, wearing sporty, casual clothing. Four wear similar black outfits, and one on the right wears a distinct white outfit. Names are unknown
Image via Puma/Coperni

Puma and Coperni are rolling out their first-ever collaborative apparel and accessories collection together.

In a joint statement, Coperni founders Arnaud Vaillant and Sebastien Meyer pointed to this moment as a pivotal one for both brands’ respective universes, each playing to the other’s strengths in a performance wear-focused lineup.

"We’re really excited to introduce our first collaborative apparel and accessories with Puma," Vaillant and Meyer said in a statement to Complex this week. "This collection dives into speed and motion, blending sports and fashion to bring together both of our worlds. We took inspiration from elite athletes’ performance wear and added our own unique twist. The result is a beautiful mix of style, functionality, and innovation."

Below, get a closer look at the new collection. For more info, see here.

Woman poses in a white cut-out dress and sunglasses, holding a small white handbag, captured in a series of overlapping images against a plain background
Image via Puma/Coperni
A person wearing a yellow shirt lies on a bed listening to music through large headphones. Their reflection is visible on the bed beside them
Image via Puma/Coperni
Woman in a sleek, black, form-fitting dress with cutouts, holding a small clutch, appears multiple times in a stylish motion effect
Image via Puma/Coperni
Two models pose in sleek, modern outfits featuring black blazers and tops with stylish cut-out designs, creating a chic and sophisticated look
Image via Puma/Coperni
A sleek sneaker displayed on a minimalist shelf above a collection of leaning books
Image via Puma/Coperni
A white, modern sneaker designed by Coperni, featuring a sleek, minimalist aesthetic with subtle geometric patterns and branding on the side
Image via Puma/Coperni
Small black Puma handbag with a sleek, minimalist design, featuring a zippered side pocket and a long strap for crossbody wear
Image via Puma/Coperni

Earlier this year, Coperni tapped into an undeniable bit of virality with its NASA-inspired, undeniably future-minded Air Swipe Bag. The much-discussed accessory's silhouette, like its predecessors, playfully mimics a key piece of iPhone history.

PumaCollaborationsCollectionBrandsPerformance

Latest in Style