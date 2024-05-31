Puma and Coperni Bring Their Worlds Together in New Collab Collection

Puma and Coperni are rolling out their first-ever collaborative apparel and accessories collection together.

In a joint statement, Coperni founders Arnaud Vaillant and Sebastien Meyer pointed to this moment as a pivotal one for both brands’ respective universes, each playing to the other’s strengths in a performance wear-focused lineup.

"We’re really excited to introduce our first collaborative apparel and accessories with Puma," Vaillant and Meyer said in a statement to Complex this week. "This collection dives into speed and motion, blending sports and fashion to bring together both of our worlds. We took inspiration from elite athletes’ performance wear and added our own unique twist. The result is a beautiful mix of style, functionality, and innovation."

Below, get a closer look at the new collection. For more info, see here.