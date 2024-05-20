Skepta Says Puma Is 'Much Better Deal' Than He Had at Nike

There’s no one more ecstatic about Skepta’s new Puma collab right now than the UK grime artist himself. Following the release of his new Skope Forever Puma sneaker last week, Skepta took to social media to voice his appreciation for his current partnership with the global sportswear brand.

On Saturday, Skepta posted about the launch of his first Puma collection on X.

"My shoes selling out again," he wrote, "much better deal now I get royalties from shoes sold. Thank you to everybody on this shoe journey with me. Literally my dream come true."