Skepta Says Puma Is 'Much Better Deal' Than He Had at Nike

There’s no one more ecstatic about Skepta’s new Puma collab right now than the UK grime artist himself. Following the release of his new Skope Forever Puma sneaker last week, Skepta took to social media to voice his appreciation for his current partnership with the global sportswear brand.
On Saturday, Skepta posted about the launch of his first Puma collection on X.
"My shoes selling out again," he wrote, "much better deal now I get royalties from shoes sold. Thank you to everybody on this shoe journey with me. Literally my dream come true."
Skepta compared his deal with Puma, where he said he earns royalties on every shoe sold, to his deal with Nike, which was the first brand to work with Skepta on sneaker collaborations.
Skepta said, without explicitly naming Nike, that despite the multiple sneaker projects he dropped with the Swoosh, the brand "still treated me like an influencer because I haven’t been to school for shoe design."
Skepta and Nike's first sneaker collab, released in September 2017, was an iridescent Air Max 97. The duo would go on to release five more collabs, including the Air Max 97/BW, the Air Max Deluxe, the Shox TL, the Air Max Tailwind 5, and the Phantom GT Elite FG. After his partnership with Nike, Skepta inked a deal with Puma in 2022.
"I proved myself in Portland time after time," Skepta wrote on X, referencing the city Nike calls home, "and now we’re in Nuremberg with a much better situation for ourselves as a team."