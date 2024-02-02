Ice Spice On Her First Super Bowl Ad, Fart Jokes, And Debut Album

While Ice Spice may have manifested her current life, just listing her accomplishments from the past year borders on the unbelievable. Since her breakout in 2023, she has earned four Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist, collaborated with Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, and garnered more than 48 million Spotify listeners. Now, she recently secured her first Super Bowl ad with soft drink company Starry.

The ad, which aired a week before kickoff, features Ice Spice in a sticky situation. Developing a romantic connection with Starry (portrayed as animated fruit characters Lemon and Lime), she must navigate a breakup with her ex, Lemon Lime soda. As Ice walks away satisfied, her ex is left devastated.

Ice’s Super Bowl ad is far from the only thing she has on her plate, though. She confirms to Complex that her debut album, Y2K, is “almost complete,” and will show a different side of her artistry. “There's some new songs on there that sound different from a lot of my other songs. I'm so excited about that,” she adds.

Watch Ice Spice’s first Super Bowl commercial with Starry below. Then read the rapper's interview, where she tells Complex more about her debut album, her latest single “Think U The Shit (Fart),” and more.