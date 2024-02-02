Ice Spice On Her First Super Bowl Ad, Fart Jokes, And Debut Album

While Ice Spice may have manifested her current life, just listing her accomplishments from the past year borders on the unbelievable. Since her breakout in 2023, she has earned four Grammy nominations, including one for Best New Artist, collaborated with Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, and garnered more than 48 million Spotify listeners. Now, she recently secured her first Super Bowl ad with soft drink company Starry.
The ad, which aired a week before kickoff, features Ice Spice in a sticky situation. Developing a romantic connection with Starry (portrayed as animated fruit characters Lemon and Lime), she must navigate a breakup with her ex, Lemon Lime soda. As Ice walks away satisfied, her ex is left devastated.
Ice’s Super Bowl ad is far from the only thing she has on her plate, though. She confirms to Complex that her debut album, Y2K, is “almost complete,” and will show a different side of her artistry. “There's some new songs on there that sound different from a lot of my other songs. I'm so excited about that,” she adds.
Watch Ice Spice’s first Super Bowl commercial with Starry below. Then read the rapper's interview, where she tells Complex more about her debut album, her latest single “Think U The Shit (Fart),” and more.
Congrats on landing your first Super Bowl ad. What does it feel like?
It's really exciting. I'm honored to be part of this. It's my first Super Bowl ad. So I'm very grateful.
A year ago, did you think you would be where you are today?
Yeah, I mean, I always prayed and hoped for it. But I didn't know what would happen. But I'm just grateful I'm here.
What was your favorite part about shooting the ad?
My favorite part about shooting was Lemon and Lime on my side. That was really fun. They're very animated.
How are you continuing to adjust to fame?
It's definitely an adjustment, but I have been adjusting to things. I'm not going to complain about it, because I wouldn't change anything.
"I’m really excited about that, because I got a big bulk of it done."
You had the internet going crazy to your new song “Think U The Shit (Fart).” It’s cool that you incorporate fun and silly moments in your music. How did you come up with the fart line?
It was actually a meme that my friend sent. She sent it to me in September. And when she did, I just thought it was so funny. So yeah, I was already recording [at the time]. Then I was looking at my camera roll, and I just seen that, and I was like, yeah.
Have you seen any reactions to the track online? Kai Cenat did his own freestyle on the beat.
Yeah, I just posted something last night, actually. I wanted to show them love.
Can you give us an update on your debut album? Is it coming soon?
It’s almost complete. I’m really excited about that, because I got a big bulk of it done. I just can’t wait for my fans to her the new music. There's some new songs on there that sound different from a lot of my other songs. I'm so excited about that.
If you could use one word to describe your debut and this new chapter of music, what would it be?
The next chapter, I would have to say, Y2K is the name of the album, because I was born in 2000.
"I'm working all the time, especially when you don't hear from me. So don't panic. Just be cool."
Do you feel any pressure to deliver on this next batch of music?
Yeah, there's definitely pressure. I think I put a lot of pressure on myself too. But overall, I'm just excited to express myself.
What does it mean to you, to receive recognition from your peers as well as institutions like the Grammys?
I'm really proud about that, because as an artist it is such a heavy nomination. And it just makes me happy to make my parents proud and stuff like that.
As you get bigger, people will always have a lot to say. Are there any misconceptions about you that you want to clear up?
Not really, because it's whatever.
What’s the most important thing you want your Munchkins to know about you right now?
I just want them to know that I'm working all the time, especially when you don't hear from me. So don't panic. Just be cool.