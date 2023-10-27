Ganga Launches Nomad LA Collection in Collaboration With XSET and NTWRK

XSET has launched a new collab collection with Joaquin Ganga, the tattoo artist behind much-discussed pieces commissioned by everyone from Lil Uzi Vert to LeBron James.
The limited edition Nomad LA Collection launched sales via NTWRK on Friday and features t-shirts, work shirts, hoodies, jackets, hats, and pants. To commemorate the launch, a pop-up event was held at NTWRK’s LA space, with attendees having the chance to score free ink with attendance.
In a statement shared this week, Ganga said he put his “heart and soul” into the new pieces.
“This collection isn't just clothing; it's a testament to our journey, dreams, and exploration spirit," he said. "In collaboration with XSET, we've crafted pieces that resonate with the essence of the Nomad."
Get a closer look at select pieces below.
Last June, Ganga spoke with Lei Takanashi for Complex about his then-recent work for Uzi (including full chest and back ink) and much more. When asked how his initial interest in graffiti ultimately led to his success as a tattoo artist, Ganga reflected on spending "hours drawing at home and at school" as a child.
"Later I discovered the art of tattooing and I wanted to take that creative path," he said. "I believe that every artist must find a way to bring their creative concerns to the world, whether through graffiti, on canvas, tattoos, sculptures, etc."
Revisit the full interview here.