Ganga Launches Nomad LA Collection in Collaboration With XSET and NTWRK

The tattoo artist says he put his "heart and soul" into the new collection, available now.

Oct 27, 2023
ganga tattoo merch models
Image via XSET/Ganga/NTWRK
ganga tattoo merch models
Image via XSET/Ganga/NTWRK

XSET has launched a new collab collection with Joaquin Ganga, the tattoo artist behind much-discussed pieces commissioned by everyone from Lil Uzi Vert to LeBron James.

The limited edition Nomad LA Collection launched sales via NTWRK on Friday and features t-shirts, work shirts, hoodies, jackets, hats, and pants. To commemorate the launch, a pop-up event was held at NTWRK’s LA space, with attendees having the chance to score free ink with attendance.

In a statement shared this week, Ganga said he put his “heart and soul” into the new pieces.

“This collection isn't just clothing; it's a testament to our journey, dreams, and exploration spirit," he said. "In collaboration with XSET, we've crafted pieces that resonate with the essence of the Nomad."

Get a closer look at select pieces below.

shirt
Image via XSET/Ganga/NTWRK
hat and shirt
Image via XSET/Ganga/NTWRK
shirt
Image via XSET/Ganga/NTWRK
xbox skin
Image via XSET/Ganga/NTWRK
hoodie
Image via XSET/Ganga/NTWRK

Last June, Ganga spoke with Lei Takanashi for Complex about his then-recent work for Uzi (including full chest and back ink) and much more. When asked how his initial interest in graffiti ultimately led to his success as a tattoo artist, Ganga reflected on spending "hours drawing at home and at school" as a child.

"Later I discovered the art of tattooing and I wanted to take that creative path," he said. "I believe that every artist must find a way to bring their creative concerns to the world, whether through graffiti, on canvas, tattoos, sculptures, etc."

Revisit the full interview here.

