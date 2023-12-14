Lil Yachty’s Unparalleled Style Inspires 'How to Dress Like Lil Yachty' TikTok Trend

This year has been an undeniably prolific one for Lil Yachty, who followed his acclaimed Let’s Start Here album in January with a string of lane-shifting singles leading up to the J. Cole-featuring “The Secret Recipe.” But 2023 hasn’t just been a big year for Yachty in the musical sense, as it’s also proven to be one for the books in terms of his increasingly emulated style.

Yachty’s prowess in this realm has now inspired a TikTok trend focused on showing viewers “how to dress like Lil Yachty.” In @jhalfaday's original video, seen below, fans are given some lighthearted narration on how to put together their own Yachty-inspired look.

“First things first, find the baggiest pair of pants that you own. Now, get baggier,” we hear in the opening moments. “Next, grab whatever shirt you wanna wear. It doesn’t really matter because you’re gonna cover it up with 100 layers. Great! Now find a hoodie that doesn’t match the pants.”