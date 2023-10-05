Drake Pays Tribute to Virgil Abloh With Custom Jacket Design in Surprise-Dropped “8AM in Charlotte” Video

Drake has also honored Virgil’s memory with an Honestly, Nevermind album dedication and tribute ink. More recently, he referenced the designer's artistic director role at Louis Vuitton in his appearance on Travis Scott's Utopia track "Meltdown."

In the song, Drake brings Pharrell (current men’s creative director at LV) into his Pusha T feud: “I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss, give a fuck about all of that heritage shit/Since V not around the members done hung up the Louis, they not even wearing that shit.”

Next up for the "Summer Games" sequel denier is For All the Dogs, now just hours away from its expected release.