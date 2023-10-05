Drake Pays Tribute to Virgil Abloh With Custom Jacket Design in Surprise-Dropped “8AM in Charlotte” Video

Drake’s overnight surprise of “8AM in Charlotte,” complete with a video starring his son Adonis, sees the 6 god back in full-blown timestamp mode. In the video, he gives fans some insight into Adonis’ recently revealed cover art, as well as pays tribute to the late Virgil Abloh.
For much of the nearly six-minute video, as seen below, Drake is seen wearing a custom jacket with Virgil’s name stitched on the back. Additional information on the jacket wasn't immediately available.
This isn’t the first time Drake has paid tribute to the hugely influential artist and designer, who died in 2021 at the age of 41 after being diagnosed with a rare type of cancer two years prior. On his and 21 Savage's soon-to-wrap It's All a Blur Tour, for example, he included an impressive Virgil statue among the show’s roster of supersized stage creations.
Drake has also honored Virgil’s memory with an Honestly, Nevermind album dedication and tribute ink. More recently, he referenced the designer's artistic director role at Louis Vuitton in his appearance on Travis Scott's Utopia track "Meltdown."
In the song, Drake brings Pharrell (current men’s creative director at LV) into his Pusha T feud: “I melt down the chains that I bought from your boss, give a fuck about all of that heritage shit/Since V not around the members done hung up the Louis, they not even wearing that shit.”
Next up for the "Summer Games" sequel denier is For All the Dogs, now just hours away from its expected release.