Diddy Becomes Batman for Halloween After Saying Warner Bros. Sent Legal Letter Over Joker Costume

Diddy is “tired of mediocrity,” and with his newly declared title of The Darkest Knight, he’s aiming to do something about it.
As you’ve no doubt seen by now, Diddy finally unveiled his 2023 Halloween costume in the wee hours of the night, showcasing an undeniably impressive take on the Christopher Nolan era of Batman.
In an elaborate video skit shared to Instagram, Diddy could be heard pondering his responsibilities in this new role.
“I’m tired of mediocrity, of the shortcuts, of the greed of empty suits telling us that we don’t deserve more,” he said. From there, we’re introduced to a depiction of a studio exec who’s seen holding a folder of files marked “confidential as fuck.” At this point, Diddy’s Batman steps in to force the exec to “say the strike is over.”
Of course, this is a reference to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, a key issue of which is the repeatedly proven greed of major studios. Per the Hollywood Reporter, negotiations are set to continue on Wednesday with a focus on AI concerns.
In Diddy’s imagined scenario, however, the strike is brought to an end due to The Darkest Knight. At the end of the video, Diddy, sans costume, is seen reading a paper with the headline, “The Darkest Knight Ends the Strike.”
Shortly before revealing his Batman costume, Diddy stopped by Jimmy Kimmel's show to discuss his recently released The Love Album: Off the Grid and more. During the discussion, Diddy was asked about his heavily headlined 2022 Halloween costume, which he says led to him receiving legal pushback from Warner Bros.
"Last year I was the Joker and I actually got a letter from the studio that I can no longer be the Joker. … They said it broke they trademark, that I did it too good," Diddy said. "I swear I have this letter. I swear to god. From Warner Bros."
Looking directly into the camera, Diddy teased what we now know was his Batman costume.
“Tomorrow, Warner Bros. lawyer, can you see me?” he said earlier this week. “The head of legal. Tomorrow. Watch what I do.”
To continue your Halloween celebrations into November, it's advised by this writer to watch the below video as many times per day as humanly possible.