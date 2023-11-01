Diddy Becomes Batman for Halloween After Saying Warner Bros. Sent Legal Letter Over Joker Costume

Diddy is “tired of mediocrity,” and with his newly declared title of The Darkest Knight, he’s aiming to do something about it.

As you’ve no doubt seen by now, Diddy finally unveiled his 2023 Halloween costume in the wee hours of the night, showcasing an undeniably impressive take on the Christopher Nolan era of Batman.

In an elaborate video skit shared to Instagram, Diddy could be heard pondering his responsibilities in this new role.

“I’m tired of mediocrity, of the shortcuts, of the greed of empty suits telling us that we don’t deserve more,” he said. From there, we’re introduced to a depiction of a studio exec who’s seen holding a folder of files marked “confidential as fuck.” At this point, Diddy’s Batman steps in to force the exec to “say the strike is over.”