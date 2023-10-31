Diddy Says He Got Legal Letter Telling Him Not to Wear Joker Halloween Costume Again

Diddy has revealed he received a letter from Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. banning him from dressing up as the Joker again for Halloween, but he apparently has a surprise for them in store this year.

During his conversation with Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night, the Bad Boy Records founder claimed he got in trouble with the film and entertainment studio for his realistic costume as Batman's archnemesis. Diddy's costume was inspired by the late Heath Ledger's iteration of the character from the 2012 film The Dark Knight.

However, the 53-year-old made it clear to the WB's legal team that he will take things to the next level with his costume this year, and they better pay attention to him.

"Last year I was the Joker, and I actually got a letter from the studio that I can no longer be the Joker because they said it broke their trademark that I did it too good, I swear," Diddy said. "I have this letter from Warner Brothers."

He added, "Tomorrow, Warner Brothers lawyers, can you see me? Put this camera on me right here. Head of legal, tomorrow, watch what I do."