Derek Jeter-Backed ALUM to Bring Luxury Hospitality to College Towns, Starting With Tuscaloosa

Derek Jeter is a key force behind a new hospitality company that’s aiming to meet a demand its founders argue has been “unserved” for too long: luxury-level destinations centered around college towns and the communities that give them their spirit.

Dubbed ALUM, the company enjoyed a formal launch this week, with the former Yankees star—who has joined the team as brand ambassador, board advisor, and investor—connecting this endeavor to his personal fondness for Ann Arbor. As Jeter fans are aware, the Hall of Famer has ties to the city thanks to his brief University of Michigan stint.

“When I was in high school, I went on three recruiting trips,” Jeter, joined by ALUM co-founder and CEO David Vialli, recalled in a recently shared launch video. “I went to University of Miami, Notre Dame, and University of Michigan. I always wanted to go to Miami because when I was younger, Miami had the great baseball team. And then when I went to Ann Arbor, I fell in love with it. Whether it's me going back for a football game, basketball game, [or when] I gave a commencement speech at graduation, I just always look forward to going there. When you go back … you almost feel like you never left.” But what, exactly, is ALUM bringing to college towns? Per press notes, the larger ALUM umbrella covers private members’ clubs, luxury condo-style hotels, top-tier food and beverage experiences, and more. Each ALUM property will feature a private clubhouse, with membership included with a condo purchase. A limited amount of memberships will also be made available to those who aren’t residents.

First up is ALUM Tuscaloosa in Alabama, which is presently in the development phase. College football enthusiasts won’t need reminding, but just in case: Tuscaloosa, it could easily be said, is the definitive college football town thanks to the Crimson Tide.

“These communities already owned the identity, tradition, loyalty, and connection that great hospitality brands spend years trying to cultivate, yet there wasn't a worthy destination that reflected the strength of that passion,” Vialli said of what drove him to this project. “That core truth inspired ALUM. We're creating a home for alumni, fans, families, and locals to come together year-round through exceptional hospitality and shared experiences, giving these communities a place and expression as meaningful as the traditions and legacy that unite them.”