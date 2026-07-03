Latest Stories
Verdy Accuses Phillip Lim of Copying Girls Don’t Cry Design, Brand Says It Has 'Paused All Marketing' of Shirt
“I’m very angry and sad because Girls Don’t Cry is very special to me,” Verdy said.
3.1 Phillip Lim One-Ups Every Side Zipper Garment Available With Cozy Laser Cut Tank
Killer cozy boy items with so many design twists.
3.1 Phillip Lim Fall/Winter 2013 Is Now Available at RSVP Gallery
Get it while it's hot. Or monochromatically cool.
Here's Every Men's Look From Phillip Lim's Target Collaboration
The fashion designer turns up the patterns for dudes.
3.1 Phillip Lim's Fall Campaign has Hot Models and a Real Japanese Biker Gang
No violence, though.
3.1 Phillip Lim Introduces the Acrobatic Art of "Tricking" (Video)
Learn a skill for the New Year because parkour was so 2012.
Phillip Lim Highlights Fall 2012 Collection In New Comic Book
A story of duality and metamorphosis.
Video: Phillip Lim's Transition From Business School to Fashion
The designer talks about his childhood, dropping out of business school, his start in the fashion industry, and much more.
Runway: 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2012 Collection
The designer gained inspiration from his hometown of Huntington Beach, California.
Style & Design News: November 4, 2010
The Hundreds Winter '10 collection, BAPE x Kid Cudi, 3.1 Phillip Lim (leopard-print!!) footwear and more.
Daily Style & Design News: March 25, 2010
Christian Westphal f/w 2010, HUF "Star Pack", ALIFE Spring 2010, 3.1 Phillip Lim glasses, BAPE ties and more!
NY Fashion Week Recap: 5 Brands You Need to Know
Menswear collections were killing it for Fall 2010 at fashion week but here are the companies you absolutely must know.
Buy It Now: 3.1 Phillip Lim Short Jacket
Make that casual outfit not so casual with this mod inspired coat.