3 1 Phillip Lim

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Verdy Accuses Phillip Lim of Copying Girls Don’t Cry Design, Brand Says It Has 'Paused All Marketing' of Shirt

“I’m very angry and sad because Girls Don’t Cry is very special to me,” Verdy said.

Trace William Cowen675 days ago
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3.1 Phillip Lim One-Ups Every Side Zipper Garment Available With Cozy Laser Cut Tank

Killer cozy boy items with so many design twists.

Teofilo Killip4543 days ago
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3.1 Phillip Lim Fall/Winter 2013 Is Now Available at RSVP Gallery

Get it while it's hot. Or monochromatically cool.

Matt Welty4714 days ago
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Here's Every Men's Look From Phillip Lim's Target Collaboration

The fashion designer turns up the patterns for dudes.

Jian DeLeon4721 days ago
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3.1 Phillip Lim Introduces the Acrobatic Art of "Tricking" (Video)

Learn a skill for the New Year because parkour was so 2012.

Teofilo Killip4942 days ago
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Phillip Lim Highlights Fall 2012 Collection In New Comic Book

A story of duality and metamorphosis.

Karizza Sanchez5081 days ago
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Video: Phillip Lim's Transition From Business School to Fashion

The designer talks about his childhood, dropping out of business school, his start in the fashion industry, and much more.

Karizza Sanchez5143 days ago
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Runway: 3.1 Phillip Lim Spring/Summer 2012 Collection

The designer gained inspiration from his hometown of Huntington Beach, California.

Corey Stokes5498 days ago
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Style & Design News: November 4, 2010

The Hundreds Winter '10 collection, BAPE x Kid Cudi, 3.1 Phillip Lim (leopard-print!!) footwear and more.

Complex5733 days ago
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Daily Style & Design News: March 25, 2010

Christian Westphal f/w 2010, HUF "Star Pack", ALIFE Spring 2010, 3.1 Phillip Lim glasses, BAPE ties and more!

Complex5957 days ago
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NY Fashion Week Recap: 5 Brands You Need to Know

Menswear collections were killing it for Fall 2010 at fashion week but here are the companies you absolutely must know.

Complex5988 days ago
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Buy It Now: 3.1 Phillip Lim Short Jacket

Make that casual outfit not so casual with this mod inspired coat.

Complex6100 days ago

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