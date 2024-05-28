Shomi Patwary, a prolific director whose past work includes visuals for ASAP Mob and Belly, among others, is at the helm for a new video promoting Cody "Clix" Conrod and XSET's new collection.

The nearly three-minute clip, released in commemoration of the Drew McCarver-designed High Performance collection, sees the Fortnite star squaring off for an expectedly high-stakes race against Big Body Bes following a period of relentless social media trolling. At one point, Clix is jokingly called "little Poughkeepsie Paul Walker" by Bes. Clix, meanwhile, mocks his opponent as a "bootleg Vin Diesel wannabe."

The jokes play well in the Fast & Furious franchise-inspired video, available in full up top. For more on the new collection, featuring both apparel and accessories, head here.