How ‘Fortnite’ Is Changing Video Games With Its Three New Modes

“Where else does Goku hit the Griddy?”

When Epic Games’ vice president of partnerships Nate Nanzer said this during a media-exclusive launch event, everyone in the room laughed—but he was 100 percent serious. Fortnite, a globally popular Battle Royale game , has leveraged a massive roster of collaborative partnerships to create a video game experience unlike anything else that exists.

Since its inception in September 2017, Fortnite was unique from every other BR game that existed, utilizing a building mechanic that truly allowed for every individual game and even every individual battle to be distinctly different. Beyond the gameplay itself, Fortnite has partnered up with some of the biggest names , the biggest brands , and the biggest IPs in the world. In just one 100-person lobby, you can hop off the battle bus dressed as J Balvin with your teammates wearing Marshmello and Ninja skins, and immediately get into a fight with a banana, Peter Griffin , or Batman.

There have been live in-game concerts with the likes of Travis Scott and Eminem , creative game modes with Nike , team-ups with just about every superhero you can imagine (both from the world of DC Comics and Marvel ), and so much more. But now, off the heels of the launch of the game’s newest chapter as well as a month-long return to its original map , Fortnite and Epic Games are keeping the momentum going with the introduction of three brand-new game modes.

Players will now be able to experience Fortnite on a whole new level, with the introduction of LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival, three free-to-play distinct modes that will exist in conjunction with Battle Royale.

“There's nowhere else on Earth where you can step with your friends into this universe of games and just socially bond with each other and just travel around to these wildly different gaming experiences,” Alex Rigopoulos, co-founder and studio lead of Harmonix says.

LEGO Fortnite