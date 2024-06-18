Chief Keef's Bad Weather Launches New Collab Capsule With True Religion

Chief Keef says his latest collaborative effort with True Religion is aimed at "pushing the culture forward."

The new capsule from True Religion and Keef’s Bad Weather brand boasts t-shirts, denim vests, hoodies, jeans, and accessories. Naturally, Keef himself directed the new capsule’s campaign, further showcasing just how much sense the larger Bad Weather and True Religion partnership makes.

"I wanted to bring my vision to life so my fans can really feel it," Keef said of the campaign. "Directing the photoshoot was like painting a picture of what this collection means—raw, real and revolutionary. It’s not just about the clothes, it’s about making a statement and pushing the culture forward. I’m hyped for everyone to see what we’ve put together."