Chief Keef's Bad Weather Launches New Collab Capsule With True Religion

Keef is on an inspiring run this year, with his 'Almighty So 2' project roundly considered one of the best releases of 2024 so far.

Jun 18, 2024
Person wearing denim jacket and jeans stands next to foliage, vintage TV, and log in a staged set with intense red backdrop
Image via True Religion/Bad Weather
Person wearing denim jacket and jeans stands next to foliage, vintage TV, and log in a staged set with intense red backdrop
Image via True Religion/Bad Weather

Chief Keef says his latest collaborative effort with True Religion is aimed at "pushing the culture forward."

The new capsule from True Religion and Keef’s Bad Weather brand boasts t-shirts, denim vests, hoodies, jeans, and accessories. Naturally, Keef himself directed the new capsule’s campaign, further showcasing just how much sense the larger Bad Weather and True Religion partnership makes.

"I wanted to bring my vision to life so my fans can really feel it," Keef said of the campaign. "Directing the photoshoot was like painting a picture of what this collection means—raw, real and revolutionary. It’s not just about the clothes, it’s about making a statement and pushing the culture forward. I’m hyped for everyone to see what we’ve put together."

Below, see a selection of Keef-directed campaign images and several behind-the-scenes glimpses. Starting June 18, pieces from the collection will be available here.

Person sits on green couch, wearing jeans and a graphic t-shirt with a nature design, with a blue scenic background
Image via True Religion/Bad Weather
Model wearing a patterned baseball cap, graphic shirt, hoodie, and distressed jeans stands in front of a scenic digital backdrop during a fashion show
Image via True Religion/Bad Weather
Person in a detailed vest, graphic shirt, distressed jeans, hat on, standing near a green couch and plants with a patterned background. Names unknown
Image via True Religion/Bad Weather
Model facing away, wearing a distressed denim vest, matching jeans with patches, and a cap. Standing in front of a vintage couch with a backdrop resembling a door
Image via True Religion/Bad Weather
Designers in a studio examining streetwear clothing pieces on hangers and racks
Image via True Religion/Bad Weather
Man in a varsity jacket and knit hat, looks at a camera with several individuals in casual clothing around him
Image via True Religion/Bad Weather
Man wearing a graphic t-shirt, black beanie, and multiple diamond chains, examining a jacket with patches, against a stylized background
Image via True Religion/Bad Weather
Person in casual attire reveals the back of a jacket with text reading, &quot;Bad Weather Hall of Fame Glad To Be Here Braving it With Hilarious Plans.&quot;
Image via True Religion/Bad Weather
Artists and a third individual standing in a casually dressed room. Two are in casual attire, discussing something animatedly

Back in 2022, Complex spoke with Keef, whose longtime fondness for the True Religion label is well-documented, about how it felt to be working with the brand after all these years.

"It’s a dream come true, bro," Keef told Mike DeStefano at the time. "I talk about this all the time. I show off my designs all the time. It’s crazy ‘cause I’m the one designing it, sitting at the computer and putting it together. So that’s what makes it even 10 times crazier, 10 times better, man. They let me do it. It’s designed by Chief Keef"

Meanwhile, Almighty So 2, Keef's latest album, is currently very widely considered to be among the best of 2024 so far. This past weekend, he performed in Chicago for the first time in more than a decade.

Chief KeefBrandsCollaborationsTrue ReligionCampaign

Latest in Style