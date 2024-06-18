Chief Keef's Bad Weather Launches New Collab Capsule With True Religion

Chief Keef says his latest collaborative effort with True Religion is aimed at "pushing the culture forward."
The new capsule from True Religion and Keef’s Bad Weather brand boasts t-shirts, denim vests, hoodies, jeans, and accessories. Naturally, Keef himself directed the new capsule’s campaign, further showcasing just how much sense the larger Bad Weather and True Religion partnership makes.
"I wanted to bring my vision to life so my fans can really feel it," Keef said of the campaign. "Directing the photoshoot was like painting a picture of what this collection means—raw, real and revolutionary. It’s not just about the clothes, it’s about making a statement and pushing the culture forward. I’m hyped for everyone to see what we’ve put together."
Below, see a selection of Keef-directed campaign images and several behind-the-scenes glimpses. Starting June 18, pieces from the collection will be available here.
Back in 2022, Complex spoke with Keef, whose longtime fondness for the True Religion label is well-documented, about how it felt to be working with the brand after all these years.
"It’s a dream come true, bro," Keef told Mike DeStefano at the time. "I talk about this all the time. I show off my designs all the time. It’s crazy ‘cause I’m the one designing it, sitting at the computer and putting it together. So that’s what makes it even 10 times crazier, 10 times better, man. They let me do it. It’s designed by Chief Keef"
Meanwhile, Almighty So 2, Keef's latest album, is currently very widely considered to be among the best of 2024 so far. This past weekend, he performed in Chicago for the first time in more than a decade.