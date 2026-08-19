We did the heavy lifting so you don't have to. Whether you're after an OG colorway, a low-key lifestyle runner, or something built to handle actual mileage, there's a sneaker for everybody. Here are the best Nike sneakers available on Complex Shop right now.
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Nike Air Max 90 SP ‘Shadow Brown’
Price: $185
How To Buy: Shop Nike and explore the Sneakers collection on Complex → Nike Air Max 90 SP “Shadow Brown”
The Air Max 90 has been a staple since 1990, and this SP iteration makes a strong case for itself with a premium leather upper draped in earthy brown tones, a tonal Swoosh, and heel-embedded Max Air cushioning that the silhouette made famous. The fall colorway lands at exactly the right time. An easy choice.
Nike ACG Zegama Trail
Price: $180
How To Buy: Shop Nike and explore the Sneakers collection on Complex → Nike ACG Zegama Trail
Built for the kind of terrain that breaks lesser shoes, the ACG Zegama Trail pairs max cushioning with a grippy outsole and a wider toe box engineered for steep climbs and technical descents. The Sail colorway keeps things clean off the trail, too. If you're putting in serious miles on rugged ground, this one's the move.
Nike Air Max 95 OG Emerald
Price: $133
How To Buy: Shop Nike and explore the Sneakers collection on Complex → Nike Air Max 95 OG “Emerald"
The "Emerald" Air Max 95 colorway has been around since the shoe’s original run, and this OG iteration brings it back with the full package: layered panels inspired by human anatomy, visible Max Air cushioning in both the heel and forefoot, and that unmistakable spine-like construction running up the back. At $133, it's a no-brainer.
Nike Zoom Skylon 11
Price: $130
How To Buy: Shop Nike and explore the Sneakers collection on Complex → Nike Zoom Skylon 11
The Zoom Skylon 11 is a late-2000s aerodynamic tech runner that never really got its due, and this Volt/Metallic Silver/Black colorway makes a strong case for a second look. The breathable Volt mesh upper pops against the black and silver details, while the chunky Zoom Air-cushioned midsole with exposed pods and deep flex grooves keeps the ride soft and comfortable. At $130, it's well worth it.
Nike First Sight Shadow
Price: $140
How To Buy: Shop Nike and explore the Sneakers collection on Complex → Nike First Sight Shadow
The First Sight Shadow closes out Nike's three-part First Sight collection, pairing a sculptural slip-on upper with court-inspired traction rooted in basketball DNA. The Black/Multi Color/Metallic Dark Grey colorway keeps the futuristic early-2000s-influenced design grounded, and at $140 it's $5 under what Nike.com is asking. These are a women’s model, so choose your sizing accordingly.
Nike P-6000 SE
Price: $125
How To Buy: Shop Nike and explore the Sneakers collection on Complex → Nike P-6000 SE “Anthracite/Black Metallic Pewter/Smoke Grey”
The P-6000 pulls its bones from 2006 Nike Air Pegasus, translating that mid-2000s running DNA into a lifestyle silhouette with a breathable textile upper, synthetic leather overlays, and foam cushioning that gives it a lifted, track-ready stance. The “Anthracite/Black Metallic Pewter/Smoke Grey” colorway keeps everything low-key, and at $125, you can't go wrong.