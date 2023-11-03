Some of October’s Biggest Jewelry Purchases Like Lil Yachty’s $1 Million Diamond Teeth and Drake's 'For All the Dogs' Haul

Drake, Lil Yachty, and Cardi B were some of the celebrities responsible for the best jewelry purchases of October 2023.

Celebrities weren’t just focused on winning Halloween last month. Plenty of them also decided to celebrate their success by copping some expensive new ice from some of the world’s most renowned jewelers. Must be nice.

Highlights included Lil Yachty’s insanely expensive teeth, Drake’s collection celebrating For All the Dogs, and even Ja’Marr Chase's chain on the NFL gridiron, which some of us could have purchased for ourselves, if you can believe that. Take a closer look at some of the biggest celebrity jewelry purchases from October 2023 below.

Lil Yachty’s $1 Million Diamond Teeth

Drake’s ‘For All the Dogs’ Haul

Cardi B’s Santa Maria Rosary

Ja'Marr Chase’s 7-Eleven Pendant

Druski’s Coulda Been Records Pendant

