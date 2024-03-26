Supreme’s MM6 Maison Margiela Collab Is Full of Great References

Via Supreme

The rumors were true.





Supreme has officially revealed its collaboration with MM6 Maison Margiela, a sub label of Maison Margiela founded in 1997 that offers everyday staples to complement the main line. And we don't even have to wait very long to try and own some of it. It all drop on Thursday, March 28. As expected, there are plenty of great references to pieces from the Margiela archive. The DNA of the storied luxury fashion house has been fused perfectly with Supreme's streetwear roots by utilizing its design language on silhouettes like workwear double knee pants and graphics T-shirts. Sorry everyone, no Supreme-ified GATs or Tabi boots to speak of (it’s for the best).







Many people, myself included, thought this collab was unnecessary when rumors starting swirling a few weeks ago. While Supreme has worked with other luxury brands in the past like Jean Paul Gaultier or Louis Vuitton, what do these storied fashion houses really have to do with Supreme? But I've been proven wrong. The final result is better than expected. The black work jacket might even end up in my closet. But the jury is still out on the oversized graphic T-shirt featuring a flaming skull print designed by Liquid Blue. Yes, the Liquid Blue responsible for Juicy J’s iconic “Stay Fly” T-shirt .







The collection isn't perfect, but we definitely can't knock the execution. We dove into some of the references throughout the impending capsule, below.