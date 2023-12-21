Lil Yachty Vows to Spend 2024 'Wearing Silly Hats' After Getting Trolled for His Latest Choice

Will Yachty deliver on his promise?

Dec 21, 2023
Image via Getty/Kayla Oaddams

Days after going "Jonathan Majors on the cap," Lil Yachty has vowed to spend 2024 "wearing silly hats."

The 26-year-old made the commitment on Instagram via a Peaky Blinders meme, where Cillian Murphy wears a hat we expect to see on Yachty's head any day now.

Image via Instagram/lilyachty

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Lil Boat gave the world a preview of what's to come next year, and the internet let the jokes fly in response to his current headwear choice.

Yachty proceeded to share a few of the trolling responses he's received.

Last week the "Poland" MC was named Complex's No. 1 best-dressed rapper of 2023. For our ranking, Mike DeStefano pointed out that "most importantly, no matter what [Yachty] puts on, he wears it well. That’s not something everyone can say." So the hats shouldn't be an issue.

Boat's sartorial talents have also inspired a TikTok trend about how to dress like him.

Music-wise for 2023, Yachty's Let’s Start Here landed at No. 10 on Complex's best albums list, and “Strike (Holster)” is at No. 4 for our 50 best songs ranking—though it's not his only appearance on the latter list.

Here are some of the best reactions to Lil Yachty's latest hat choice, courtesy of Twitter, allegedly known to some as "X."

What will appear on Yachty's head next? The world eagerly awaits.

