Style

EsDeeKid Wears Supreme x Jeff Hamilton Leather Jacket at New York Show

The UK rapper is currently on The Council House Rat Tour.

EsDeeKid
via publicist

EsDeeKid wore a limited edition Supreme x Jeff Hamilton piece while performing in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday.

While onstage for the third stop of The Council House Rat Tour, EsDeeKid donned the Supreme x Jeff Hamilton Box Logo Appliqué Hooded Leather Jacket from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection. With a quilted satin lining, this lambskin leather jacket is handmade, and covered in the greatest designs of the famed Box Logos throughout its history.

The jacket is limited to only 38 pieces.

Even EsDeeKid had to flex with a photo of himself performing while wearing the jacket on his Instagram Stories.

Check out photos of the show below.

After Supreme dropped the lookbook last month, Complex’s Mike DeStefano wondered which rapper or athlete would be the first to rock this piece, and now we have our answer.

Supreme and Jeff Hamilton first linked up in 2022 for the Fall/Winter season.

Hamilton told Complex at the time that his collaboration with Supreme was “an important part of my legacy.”

“For me, the idea was always about making an impact in the culture,” he said. “It’s an important part of my legacy. Supreme is the holy grail of streetwear.”

Hamilton hoped to continue working with Supreme, and now four years later, their partnership is still going strong.

Related Stories

The best items from Supreme Fall/Winter 2026 include paneled double knee painter pants, the Jeff Hamilton Box Logo Leather Jacket, and woodland camo FDNY hockey jersey.
Style

The 10 Best Items From Supreme Fall/Winter 2026, Ranked

From Jeff Hamilton leather jackets to retro Nike Air Maxes, these are the items we have on our wishlist.

Mike DeStefano31 days ago
Supreme Fall/Winter 2026 features grail-level Jeff Hamilton leather jackets, great new Vanson collabs, subtle nods to its archive, a first look at the Air Max 2001 retro, and more.
Style

Supreme Fall/Winter 2026: Our First Impressions

From Box Logo leather jackets to Dyson vacuums, this Supreme season does it all.

Mike DeStefano32 days ago
Lil B wearing sunglasses and a floral shirt poses with peace signs at an NBA 2K23 event backdrop.
Style

Supreme and Lil B Team Up for Summer Graphic Tee Collab and “SMASH” Track

The rapper linked with the streetwear brand for a summer capsule — and a new track.

Alex Ocho86 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
StyleLil Wayne Says Yankees Made Him Retire Old Young Money Logo
3
Pop CultureJoseline Hernandez Has 'No Beef' With Tory Lanez But Says She Isn't 'Cool' With Him
4
StyleBest Marvel Streetwear Collaborations of All Time
5
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
6
MusicKid Cudi Accepts Ebro's Apology After 'Thirsty' Kanye West Convo Controversy

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App