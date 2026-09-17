EsDeeKid Wears Supreme x Jeff Hamilton Leather Jacket at New York Show

EsDeeKid wore a limited edition Supreme x Jeff Hamilton piece while performing in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday.
While onstage for the third stop of The Council House Rat Tour, EsDeeKid donned the Supreme x Jeff Hamilton Box Logo Appliqué Hooded Leather Jacket from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2026 collection. With a quilted satin lining, this lambskin leather jacket is handmade, and covered in the greatest designs of the famed Box Logos throughout its history.
The jacket is limited to only 38 pieces.
Even EsDeeKid had to flex with a photo of himself performing while wearing the jacket on his Instagram Stories.
Check out photos of the show below.
After Supreme dropped the lookbook last month, Complex’s Mike DeStefano wondered which rapper or athlete would be the first to rock this piece, and now we have our answer.
Supreme and Jeff Hamilton first linked up in 2022 for the Fall/Winter season.
Hamilton told Complex at the time that his collaboration with Supreme was “an important part of my legacy.”
“For me, the idea was always about making an impact in the culture,” he said. “It’s an important part of my legacy. Supreme is the holy grail of streetwear.”
Hamilton hoped to continue working with Supreme, and now four years later, their partnership is still going strong.