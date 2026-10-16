Celebre Unveils ‘Vedette’ & ‘Acien’ In First-Ever Footwear Drop

Rising UK streetwear brand Celebre is expanding its offering with the launch of its first-ever footwear collection at Footasylum, following the brand’s debut at the retailer last year. Complete with seven styles across two distinct franchises, the collection brings together contemporary design, premium materials and everyday versatility, offering a fresh take on footwear for the modern wardrobe.



Leading the drop is Vedette, a versatile day-to-night sneaker pairing premium suedes and leathers with distinctive towel laces. Balancing elevated materials with an effortless aesthetic, the silhouette transitions seamlessly between occasions. Joining Vedette is Acien, a casual trainer with a relaxed, worn-in look. A distressed canvas upper, chunky sole and thick flat laces give the style a bold profile, combining laid-back detailing with a contemporary edge.



Building on Celebre’s launch at Footasylum, the collection sees the British brand expand its offering into footwear, bringing its contemporary streetwear aesthetic to a new category. Combining premium finishes with statement-making silhouettes and distinctive detailing, the release reflects Celebre’s continued evolution while offering a fresh take on casual footwear.



You can cop the ‘Vedette’ and ‘Acien’ exclusively from Footasyslum, in-store and online.