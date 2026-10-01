Hype Marks Sonic’s 35th Anniversary With A New Streetwear Collection

Sonic the Hedgehog’s 35th anniversary is bringing the blue blur back into the streetwear spotlight, with Hype once again translating the gaming icon into wearable form.



The UK-based streetwear brand is reuniting with Sonic for a new adult collection spanning hoodies, T-shirts, joggers, headwear and accessories, drawing from the franchise’s visual universe and combining comic-inspired artwork, all-over graphics and monochromatic treatments with subtler character details. Building on previous Hype x Sonic collaborations, the latest drop revisits fan-favourite graphic treatments while introducing updated designs for a new generation of fans. Hype’s Sonic the Hedgehog backpacks will also remain available alongside the collection.



“We wanted to create something that felt authentic to Sonic’s visual identity while translating it into pieces people genuinely want to wear every day,” says Hype. “We explored everything from bold graphic executions and comic-inspired artwork to more subtle references, creating a collection that balances fan appeal with contemporary streetwear design.”



First appearing in 1991, Sonic has since become a fixture across gaming, film, animation and popular culture, connecting with audiences who discovered the character at different points throughout his 35-year history. The collaboration brings that legacy into Hype’s contemporary streetwear offering while keeping the focus firmly on everyday wear.



The Hype x Sonic the Hedgehog Adult Collection is out now.