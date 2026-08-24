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XBOX Gets into Fashion with New Gear for 25th Anniversary

The video game giant debuts three XBOX Gear collections, including Halo-inspired Blood Gulch apparel, with more anniversary drops already planned.

Xbox Announces XBOX Gear Launch Ahead of its 25th Anniversary Celebration
Image Courtesy of Xbox. Used with Permission.

Key Takeaways

  • Microsoft launched XBOX Gear with the Gloss, Est.01, and Halo-inspired Blood Gulch collections as part of XBOX’s 25th-anniversary celebration.
  • The wider XBOX25 campaign includes anniversary profile designs, a claimable badge, a multigenerational Game Pass collection, and more merchandise drops.
  • XBOX will also take the celebration worldwide with a FanFest Tour stopping in Cologne, Tokyo, London, Mexico City, Sydney, Toronto, and Seattle.

XBOX is wearing its history on its sleeve for its 25th anniversary—literally. Microsoft has launched XBOX Gear, a new destination for official merchandise that puts fashion at the center of the brand's ongoing birthday celebration, featuring three debut collections that draw on the console's visual identity, history, and gaming culture.

According to an official company announcement, the launch includes the Gloss, Est.01, and Blood Gulch collections, spanning XBOX staples and more design-driven apparel. Est.01 nods to the console's 2001 debut, while Blood Gulch takes its name from the iconic Halo multiplayer map.

Microsoft says the collections range from "brand essentials and XBOX history to design-forward apparel that explores new creative territory." Additional drops are already planned.

The fashion push is the latest piece of a much larger Xbox25 campaign leading up to the console’s official anniversary on Nov. 15. Earlier this month, XBOX teamed with community creators Klobrille and Ben Kenobi to create new gamerpics, backgrounds, and a dynamic console theme. Players who sign in to an XBOX account on console, PC, or mobile can also claim a 25th Anniversary profile badge through the end of 2026.

XBOX has been leaning heavily into its own history throughout the celebration. A special XBOX Game Pass collection brings together games from multiple console generations, including Fable Anniversary, Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Fallout 4, and Psychonauts 2.

The company has described its anniversary programming as a celebration of "the moments, memories, and community that have shaped XBOX over the past 25 years."

The festivities are happening during a period of significant change for Microsoft's gaming business. XBOX recently slashed the price of Game Pass Ultimate from $29.99 to $22.99 per month after new gaming chief Asha Sharma reportedly told employees the subscription had become too expensive.

Microsoft has also changed its Call of Duty strategy: future installments will no longer arrive on Game Pass at launch, although older entries will continue to filter into the service.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare joined the library this year, while a Microsoft Store listing has suggested Call of Duty: Vanguard could eventually follow.

Meanwhile, XBOX is taking the anniversary offline with its global FanFest Tour. After kicking things off in Los Angeles, the tour heads to Cologne for Gamescom on August 26, followed by Tokyo, London, Mexico City, Sydney, Toronto, and eventually Seattle. Tickets are being distributed through city-specific sweepstakes.

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