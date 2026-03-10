Style

Young Miko Reimagines Her Hit "Wassup" With GAP Collaborative Music Video

The Puerto Rican rapper wears the brand's GapSweats in the special campaign video.

Gap
Gap

Young Miko turns her 2025 single “Wassup” into a campaign spot for GAP in collaboration with the fashion brand.

The partnership celebrates Latin music as a global force with Young Miko wearing GapSweats in a commercial that, per a statement form the company, “doubles as” a music video. Alongside a crew of twenty-six predominately Latin dancers, the artist moves freely in cropped Heavyweight and Extra Heavyweight GapSweats in black and gray. The dancers rock a range of similar styles including wide-leg joggers and shorts to bring the Sweats Like This movement to life.

Bethany Vargas serves as the video’s director, while Olivia Malone filmed the spot. Choreography was provided by Zoi Tatopoulos. While GAP remains an classic American brand, the Sweats Like This campaign pushes for global unity.

"Puerto Rico influences everything I do — the way I talk, express myself, dress, live, and see the world. It’s my home and the culture that shaped who I am today," said Young Miko in press materials.

"This music video was an amazing experience, and working with Gap felt natural because they gave me the space to express myself and my culture authentically. It’s such a beautiful way to keep showing love to a song the fans really connected with. This time there’s dancing, people sharing a new space with me, and I’m very excited for everyone to see it."

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