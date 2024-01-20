Kanye West Posts More Revealing Pictures of Wife Bianca Censori: ‘Cream of Wheat’

Kanye West continues to flaunt his wife for the world to see.
On Saturday morning, the artist and designer shared another set of NSFW pictures of Bianca Censori, mere weeks after her 29th birthday.
In the four posts, Censori wears more racy and BDSM-like attire, including a black leather head hood with a matching coat, and leg sandals. In two images, Censori's back faces the camera while she wears a flesh-toned thong bodysuit. While two posts show the model and architect standing in a hallway, another finds her situated in a kitchen next to a box of Cream of Wheat cereal. The posts are mainly captionless, excluding the kitchen image, which West appropriately captioned "Cream of wheat."
West has revered his wife on Instagram for nearly a month, opting to celebrate her after the delay of his collaborative album with Ty Dolla Sign, titled Vultures. At the top of the month, West shared NSFW images of Censori wearing leather, fur fits, and a revealing bikini top in a post captioned, "Dropped sumn?"
Tied to Censori's 29th birthday, West praised his wife on the social media platform, calling her "the most amazing step mom [sic] to our children." The 24-time Grammy Award winner also gave a subtle diss to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, in the caption, writing that Censori has been "by my side everyday [sic] when half the world turned their backs on me."
Censori kept up her barely-there style during her birthday dinner in Las Vegas, where she wore the aforementioned bikini top while seated next to her husband. The two reconciled after reportedly living apart for a month last November after Censori's family shared concerns about "whether marrying him was the right decision," per Page Six.