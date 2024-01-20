Kanye West Posts More Revealing Pictures of Wife Bianca Censori: ‘Cream of Wheat’

Kanye West continues to flaunt his wife for the world to see.

On Saturday morning, the artist and designer shared another set of NSFW pictures of Bianca Censori, mere weeks after her 29th birthday.

In the four posts, Censori wears more racy and BDSM-like attire, including a black leather head hood with a matching coat, and leg sandals. In two images, Censori's back faces the camera while she wears a flesh-toned thong bodysuit. While two posts show the model and architect standing in a hallway, another finds her situated in a kitchen next to a box of Cream of Wheat cereal. The posts are mainly captionless, excluding the kitchen image, which West appropriately captioned "Cream of wheat."