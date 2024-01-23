Kanye West Gives Paparazzi Lesson on How to Photograph Wife Bianca Censori

Granted, this isn't the first time Kanye has asserted his dominance over his new wife.

Back in October, Page Six reported that Ye has ordered Censori to "never speak," in addition to requesting that she abide by his wardrobe suggestions.

“Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear,” a source told the outlet. “She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out.” The insider added that Bianca "has no mind of her own anymore."

Weeks later, the couple was rumored to be taking a break following an intervention orchestrated by Censori's friends and family. At the time, someone close to the situation told Page Six that Kanye and Bianca had been living apart since mid-October, with Censori's family questioning whether marrying the rapper was the right decision.

The split didn't last long, as Kanye and Bianca were seen partying together in November, before the former celebrated the latter's birthday earlier this month with dozens of Instagram posts.