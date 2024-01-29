Kanye West was not happy about getting asked if his wife Bianca Censori had "free will."

On Monday, January 29, the Vultures rapper was attending Charlie Wilson’s Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles when he was approached by a TMZ reporter. “People want to know if Bianca has her free will. Some people say you’re controlling her,” the woman said to Ye.

According to TMZ, upon hearing her remarks, Kanye immediately grabbed her phone from her hand and started berating her for about three minutes.

“Don’t come asking me that dumb ass shit, I’m a person,” he said. “You think ‘cause you a white woman that you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb ass shit like that? Ask me about my wife?”