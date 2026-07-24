The show has been canceled after three seasons.Alex Galbraith
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Rita Ora dressed up as the "Sunflower" rapper for Halloween 2018—and one magazine just mistook the photo for Post Malone.Sarah Jasmine Montgomery
Rita Ora's single “Girls,” featuring Cardi B, Charli XCX, and Bebe Rexha, follows in Katy Perry's footsteps as one of many songs that fails to provide positive bisexual representation. Ora has apologized for "hurting anyone" and revealed that the song is about her own experiences, but its harmfulness remains.Carolyn Bernucca
All the Awards that Should Have Been Given Out at the MTV Movie Awardsnancy-stiles