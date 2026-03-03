Pop Culture

Kelly Osbourne Responds to Criticism Over Her Appearance at The Brit Awards

Kelly and her mother Sharon appeared to accept a posthumous lifetime achievement award for Ozzy.

Kelly Osbourne attending the Brit Awards 2026.
Ian West/PA Images via Getty

Kelly Osbourne has addressed the negative online commentary regarding her appearance at The Brit Awards over the weekend.

Kelly and her mother Sharon Osbourne attended the ceremony in Manchester, England on Saturday (Feb. 28) on behalf of Ozzy Osbourne, who was posthumously honored with a lifetime achievement award.

After her physical appearance became a topic of discussion following The Brit Awards, Kelly took to Instagram Stories to call out those who have exhibited “cruelty” while talking about someone “who is clearly going through something.”

“There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something,” she wrote, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most. None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character.”

“I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life,” Osbourne added. “I should not even have to defend myself. But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!”

Osbourne recently shared an Instagram post from Mia Tyler, daughter of Aerosmith lead singer Steven Tyler, in which she came to the defense of Kelly.

“Before you comment on someone’s body, consider the possibility that they’re carrying something heavier than your opinion,” Tyler wrote. “It takes real strength to stand in the public eye, accepting accolades for their late iconic father and hold themselves together in front of the world. The least we can do is show the same grace in return.”

Kelly previously opened up on Instagram Stories about her figure in December, stating she has been “ill” ever since her life was “completely flipped upside down” after her father Ozzy died in July 2025 at the age of 76 from a heart attack.

“I don't understand how people expect me to bounce back and look like everything is just fine in my life when it's not,” she wrote.

When she broke her silence following Ozzy’s passing, Kelly acknowledged the messages of love and support, but admitted she “won’t be OK for a while.”

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