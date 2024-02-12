Ice Spice Wears Playboi Carti-Gifted Opium Chain to Super Bowl LVIII

Ice Spice attended the Super Bowl LVIII in style thanks to Opium.
The Bronx rapper, a guest of Taylor Swift, rocked an upside-down cross Opium chain, designed by Alex Moss and gifted by Playboi Carti. On Carti's recent single "BACKR00MS," the Atlanta native shouted out Ice Spice and her breakthrough 2022 single "Munch (Feelin' U)."
“I think I need me a Ice Spice, yeah, I want me a munch," King Vamp rapped on the song.
The jewelry piece was made of black gold, 20 pointer diamonds, and also features natural baby pink-hued pink sapphires, with both materials being used in Moss' forthcoming collection. While Moss didn't reveal the cost of the jewelry, instead calling it "priceless," Ice Spice is the first person to have a piece of this kind.
Ice Spice is no stranger to flashy statement chains, often seen wearing her 80-carat diamond Powerpuff Girl-inspired pendant, made by Benny Da Jeweler, and famously worn in the "In Ha Mood" music video.
After appearing in the Dunkin' campaign last year, Ice Spice was also gifted an 80-carat diamond chain from the fast food chain, crafted by jeweler Elliot Eliantte.