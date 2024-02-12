Ice Spice Wears Playboi Carti-Gifted Opium Chain to Super Bowl LVIII

Ice Spice attended the Super Bowl LVIII in style thanks to Opium.

The Bronx rapper, a guest of Taylor Swift, rocked an upside-down cross Opium chain, designed by Alex Moss and gifted by Playboi Carti. On Carti's recent single "BACKR00MS," the Atlanta native shouted out Ice Spice and her breakthrough 2022 single "Munch (Feelin' U)."

“I think I need me a Ice Spice, yeah, I want me a munch," King Vamp rapped on the song.