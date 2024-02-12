Taylor Swift Spent The Super Bowl Hanging Out With Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift attended Super Bowl LVIII with Ice Spice and Blake Lively to watch her man Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. Lana Del Rey, Jason Kelce, and RIOTUSA was also spotted hanging in her suite.
On Sunday, the singer pulled up to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the actress and rapper as well as her mom, Andrea Swift. Swift had flown in from Japan, where she had performed four consecutive shows on the last leg of her Eras tour.
The Super Bowl is the 13th NFL game that Swift has attended since she first started popping up in September in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. This is the second time Taylor was spotted with Ice during a public event. They were also seated next to one another during the MTV VMAs last year.
Other celebrities who attended the big game were Jay-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James, Luke Combs, Shaquille O'Neal, Lady Gaga, and many more.
Swift announced she would be releasing a new album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April. She made the announcement during her acceptance speech when she won best pop vocal album for Midnights at the 2024 Grammys.
"I've been working on Tortured Poets since right after I turned in Midnights," Swift said during her performance on Wednesday. "I've been working on it for about two years, I kept working on it throughout the U.S. tour and when it was perfect — in my opinion when it's good enough for you — I finished it and I am so so excited that soon you'll get to hear it."