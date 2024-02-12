Taylor Swift Spent The Super Bowl Hanging Out With Ice Spice, Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey

Taylor Swift attended Super Bowl LVIII with Ice Spice and Blake Lively to watch her man Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. Lana Del Rey, Jason Kelce, and RIOTUSA was also spotted hanging in her suite.

On Sunday, the singer pulled up to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the actress and rapper as well as her mom, Andrea Swift. Swift had flown in from Japan, where she had performed four consecutive shows on the last leg of her Eras tour.

The Super Bowl is the 13th NFL game that Swift has attended since she first started popping up in September in support of her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. This is the second time Taylor was spotted with Ice during a public event. They were also seated next to one another during the MTV VMAs last year.

Other celebrities who attended the big game were Jay-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James, Luke Combs, Shaquille O'Neal, Lady Gaga, and many more.