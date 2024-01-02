Ice Spice Responds to Playboi Carti Shouting Her Out On "Backr00ms"

Ice Spice returned the love to Playboi Carti for his Travis Scott-assisted collaboration "Backr00ms."
On Jan. 1, just in time for her 24th birthday, the "Princess Diana" rapper approved of Carti's reference towards her on the song and posted its title on X.
Carti doubled down on his affinity for Ice Spice, sharing an NSFW image of the 4-time Grammy Award nominee in his Instagram Stories.
King Vamp didn't shy away from publicizing his Ice Spice fandom on "Backr00ms," where he rapped “I think I need me a Ice Spice, yeah, I want me a munch."
Ice Spice has been referenced on multiple songs by rappers since making her breakthrough with her 2022 song "Munch." Lil Uzi Vert her out on Pink Tape song "Spin Again," which Ice Spice danced to at the 2023 BET Awards, while NLE Choppa dedicated an entire song to her last year.
While Ice Spice readies her debut album, slated to release this year, Carti is prepping his long-awaited third album, rumored to be titled I Am Music due to his new Instagram profile picture. Beginning Jan. 14, Carti will embark on the Antagonist Tour with support from Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang.