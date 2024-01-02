Ice Spice Responds to Playboi Carti Shouting Her Out On "Backr00ms"

Ice Spice has been referenced on multiple songs by rappers since making her breakthrough with her 2022 song "Munch." Lil Uzi Vert her out on Pink Tape song "Spin Again," which Ice Spice danced to at the 2023 BET Awards, while NLE Choppa dedicated an entire song to her last year.

While Ice Spice readies her debut album, slated to release this year, Carti is prepping his long-awaited third album, rumored to be titled I Am Music due to his new Instagram profile picture. Beginning Jan. 14, Carti will embark on the Antagonist Tour with support from Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang.