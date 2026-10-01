Style

G-SHOCK Turns to Luxury With $80,000 Blue Sapphire Limited-Edition Watch

Featuring blue sapphire crystals, the MRGD5000 design is limited to 20 pieces globally.

G-Shock MRGD5000.
Press/G-Shock

Key Takeaways

  • Casio has unveiled the MRG-D5000 Blue Sapphire G-SHOCK, which contains blue sapphire crystals, and is limited to 20 pieces worldwide at $80,000 each.
  • The MRG-D5000 uses a screwless MR-G Multi-Guard Structure around a DLC-coated Grade 5 titanium inner case and the Module 3584 Gallium Tough Solar movement.
  • More affordable sapphire-based models will also be released in November: the 500-piece MRG-B5000SA at $6,600 and the GMW-B5000SB at $770.

G-SHOCK has stepped its game up with its latest drop, offering fans a new high-class timepiece.

The watch giant has released a limited run of the MRGD5000 Blue Sapphire, which consists of 20 pieces globally. While keeping the classic shock-resistant structure, six of the timepieces are valued at $80,000 each and will be distributed between December 2026 and June 2027.

Protected by the MR-G Multi-Guard Structure, the watch carries a sapphire bezel in the case back along with a Gallium Tough Solar module for additional safeguarding.

Also being released is a 500-piece limited-edition MRGB5000SA with two-carat blue sapphire crystals and blue arc ion plating on the case and bezel valued at $6,600, along with a full-metal GMWB5000SB across four points on the front and bezel retailed at $770.

The watches will be available beginning November 2026 on the official G-Shock website, Soho store and select retailers.

Related Stories

A luxurious Jacob & Co. watch with a colorful gemstone dial and a white strap, showcasing the intricate mechanics on the back.
Style

Jacob & Co. Sets 54 Diamonds Into Colorful $693,000 Watch

The Brilliant Flying Tourbillon Baguette Pastel Arlequino pairs a gem-set regulating organ with 366 invisibly set sapphires.

Complex Staff20 days ago
Street Style At Copenhagen Fashion Week SS26 - Day 4
Style

Seiko Unveils Limited Edition ‘Initial D’-Inspired Watch

Yellow dial, red sub-dials, RedSuns logo at 3 o'clock — and just 1,995 pieces dropping January 2027.

Trey Alston58 days ago
Two people shaking hands, one wearing a watch with a green face and clear band.
Style

Off-White Enters Watchmaking With 'TIME,' Its First-Ever Watch Collection

The debut lineup spans model families priced from $145 to $475.

Abel Shifferaw81 days ago

Trending

1
MusicEminem Fans Think Kid Rock Feature Announcement Is Fake: 'No F*cking Way'
2
MusicBruno Mars Serenades Karol G in Love-Filled 'Dance With Me' Music Video
3
MusicDJ Vlad Says He Was 'Jumped,' Posts Bandaged-Eye Photo
4
Pop CultureRay J Reportedly Suffers Cardiac Episode During Livestream, Rushed to Hospital By Paramedics
5
MusicMichael McDonald Reunited With Son He Put Up for Adoption over 50 Years Ago
6
Pop CultureTrina Braxton's Husband Von Scales, Dead at 58

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App