G-SHOCK Turns to Luxury With $80,000 Blue Sapphire Limited-Edition Watch

G-SHOCK has stepped its game up with its latest drop, offering fans a new high-class timepiece.

The watch giant has released a limited run of the MRGD5000 Blue Sapphire, which consists of 20 pieces globally. While keeping the classic shock-resistant structure, six of the timepieces are valued at $80,000 each and will be distributed between December 2026 and June 2027.

Protected by the MR-G Multi-Guard Structure, the watch carries a sapphire bezel in the case back along with a Gallium Tough Solar module for additional safeguarding.