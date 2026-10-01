G-SHOCK Turns to Luxury With $80,000 Blue Sapphire Limited-Edition Watch

Key Takeaways
- Casio has unveiled the MRG-D5000 Blue Sapphire G-SHOCK, which contains blue sapphire crystals, and is limited to 20 pieces worldwide at $80,000 each.
- The MRG-D5000 uses a screwless MR-G Multi-Guard Structure around a DLC-coated Grade 5 titanium inner case and the Module 3584 Gallium Tough Solar movement.
- More affordable sapphire-based models will also be released in November: the 500-piece MRG-B5000SA at $6,600 and the GMW-B5000SB at $770.
G-SHOCK has stepped its game up with its latest drop, offering fans a new high-class timepiece.
The watch giant has released a limited run of the MRGD5000 Blue Sapphire, which consists of 20 pieces globally. While keeping the classic shock-resistant structure, six of the timepieces are valued at $80,000 each and will be distributed between December 2026 and June 2027.
Protected by the MR-G Multi-Guard Structure, the watch carries a sapphire bezel in the case back along with a Gallium Tough Solar module for additional safeguarding.
Also being released is a 500-piece limited-edition MRGB5000SA with two-carat blue sapphire crystals and blue arc ion plating on the case and bezel valued at $6,600, along with a full-metal GMWB5000SB across four points on the front and bezel retailed at $770.
The watches will be available beginning November 2026 on the official G-Shock website, Soho store and select retailers.