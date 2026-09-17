Pop Culture

Charli XCX Poses in Lingerie for Racy ‘Playboy’ Cover Shoot 

The 'Music, Fashion, Film' vocalist covers the latest issue of 'Playboy.'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Charli XCX attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Charli XCX is Playboy's Fall 2026 cover star and was interviewed by Kylie Jenner for the accompanying story.
  • The magazine spread were shot in London by Aidan Zamiri, who also directed the A24 mockumentary "The Moment" starring the Grammy-winning pop vocalist.
  • Charli’s latest album, ‘Music, Fashion, Film,’ includes B-side track “Playboy Bunny.”

Fresh off the release of her eighth studio album, Charli XCX has been tapped as the latest Playboy cover girl.

The three-time Grammy winner was announced as the latest Playboy cover star on Wednesday (September 16), with the subscribers-only story being an interview conducted by Kylie Jenner.

The accompanying photoshoot took place in London, not far from Charli’s birthplace of Cambridge, England, and included a sequence staged on a boat moving along the Thames. Scottish photographer and director Aidan Zamiri shot the photos, and he also directed Charli’x A24 mockumentary The Moment, which was released theatrically in January. Jenner also appeared in the satirical film.

On the cover, the “SS26” vocalist wears a black lace bra and matching heels while posing suggestively on a bed, while another shot shows Charli’s thong-baring backside, covered by just a lace robe.

In the interview, the singer opened up about married life nearly one year after tying the knot with The 1975 drummer George Daniel.

“We’re very kind of like casual and relaxed with the whole marriage thing…it means a lot to us, but also at the same time, it’s like we could completely do without it, and we kind of would be as equally in love if we weren’t married…it fits, but it’s not like a high pressure kind of a word for me,” Charli told Jenner.

The Playboy issue hits newsstands later this month packaged with a limited flexi-disc of Charli’s B-side "Playboy Bunny."

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