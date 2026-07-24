Wisdom Kaye

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Latest Stories

Wisdom Kaye at The Mark Hotel before the 2026 Met Gala: "Costume Art" on May 4, 2026 in New York, New York.
Style

Wisdom Kaye Wears Public School Ensemble to Met Gala 2026

The fashion content creator said he was not invited to the annual event last year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams82 days ago
Wisdom Kaye attends the 2024 Costume Institute Benefit for "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.
Style

Wisdom Kaye Says He Wasn't Invited to the Met Gala This Year

The popular TikTok fashion influencer made his Met Gala debut last year.

Joe Price446 days ago
A woman in a red dress cutting meat, a person holding a laptop with "HOW TO TELL IF YOU'RE GAY," and a person in layered clothing in a subway.
Style

Almost-RIP TikTok: Our 20 Favorite Style Moments on the App So Far, Ranked

Despite the ban swiftly lifting, we took this time to look back on all of the good times we’ve had with TikTok over the years.

Mike DeStefano550 days ago
Wisdom Kaye Prada Spring Summer Men's 2023
Style

Style Tiktoker Wisdom Kaye Talks Why Prada Is Special, Not Caring What People Think, and What’s Next

After Prada's Spring/Summer 2023 Men's show, style Tiktoker Wisdom Kaye talks why he loves Prada, how to have confidence, and what's next beyond TikTok.

Aria Hughes1496 days ago
IKEA Shoppable Products Lead WH
Style

Update Your Space With These Simple Storage Solutions

Switch things up and make your room more functional by giving it the ultimate update with IKEA.

Brandon Constantine2017 days ago
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IKEA TikTok Wisdom Kaye Thumbnail
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Watch TikTok Star Wisdom Kaye Organize His Room With Help from IKEA

IKEA designs affordable home solutions honoring their Swedish roots, but they're also organizational gurus, stocked with products to improve your living space.

Brandon Constantine2017 days ago

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