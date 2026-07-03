Quenlin Blackwell

Quenlin Blackwell is an American influencer, YouTuber, comedian, model, and actress who rose to fame as a teenager on Vine in the mid-2010s and now has over 10 million followers on TikTok, known for her comedic content and appearances in music videos including Charli XCX's "360." She has also appeared on Complex's 'GOAT Talk' and 'Sneaker Shopping.'

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Latest Stories

Split image: Left, Quenlin Blackwell in a black dress on a red carpet. Right, Drake in a denim jacket at an indoor event.
Pop Culture

Quenlin Blackwell Shares DMs With Drake, Jokes She Looks ‘D*ck Hungry’ in Them

Drake recently posted a photo of Blackwell on his Instagram account.

Joe Price115 days ago
A group of five smiling people, each with distinct styles and expressions, against a light blue background.
Pop Culture

The Funniest People on the Internet in 2025, Ranked

From TikTok comedians to Twitch streamers and YouTube legends, these are the content creators making the internet laugh hardest right now —ranked by viral power, consistency, and overall body of work.

Marc Griffin241 days ago
Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed attend the 2023 Streamy Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on August 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Quenlin Blackwell Praises Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed But Calls Streaming Herself ‘Digital Slavery'

Blackwell says that popular streamers appear to have given their "life to the internet."

Jaelani Turner-Williams323 days ago
YouTube
Pop Culture

Quenlin Blackwell Says She 'Can't Escape' Duke Dennis, Admits to ‘Playing Up’ Viral Flirting Moment

The influencer said that she should've "never" had him as a guest on her 'Feeding Starving Celebrities' cooking show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams323 days ago
A woman in a burgundy fur coat and black lingerie sits on a bed. A large teddy bear is on the floor beside her.
Pop Culture

10 Takeaways From Quenlin Blackwell's Complex Cover Story

From cartoon-inspired editing tricks to her honest takes on digital celebrity, here are the most revealing insights from our cover story with the creator who's transitioning from viral moments to mainstream entertainment.

Brendan Frederick323 days ago
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Quenlin Blackwell stands against a wall with shadows of blinds casting lines across her face and body, wearing a black top.
Pop Culture

Who's That Girl: Quenlin Blackwell Cover Story

She fell off a chair on Vine, cried on the TL, fed starving celebrities, and made memes out of thin air—now Quenlin Blackwell’s taking her internet fame to TV and beyond. With a growing media empire, can her perfectly unfiltered relatability survive the spotlight?

Aria Hughes323 days ago
A woman in a black outfit poses energetically in a sneaker store, surrounded by various colorful Adidas sneakers displayed on shelves.
Sneakers

Quenlin Blackwell Brings Birkin Bag Energy to Complex's Sneaker Shopping

The internet’s it-girl discusses her journey from Texas outlet malls to luxury sneaker shopping, all while testing shoes with her Birkin bag.

Brendan Frederick324 days ago
Billie Eilish and Quenlin Blackwell smiling in a promotional image for "GOAT Talk."
Music

Billie Eilish & Quenlin Blackwell Get Candid on 'GOAT Talk'

The pop superstar and internet it-girl revealed their fictional crushes, worst purchases, and most meaningful fan encounters in a surprisingly vulnerable episode of GOAT Talk.

Brendan Frederick325 days ago
(L-R) Kai Cenat, Sean Evans, Alex Cooper and Keith Lee.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat, Sean Evans, Alex Cooper and Keith Lee Feature on TIME100 Creators List

The internet's biggest stars have been honored by the prestigious magazine.

Alex Ocho372 days ago

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