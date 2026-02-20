Style

Puma x Represent Capsule: How to Buy

The UK brand reunites with Puma for a refined collection that elevates hoops style into wardrobe staples.

A pair of white and black sneakers with a beige sole, and a black jacket featuring a logo and patch.
Complex

Puma and Represent have reunited for a capsule that distills court essentials into refined wardrobe staples, and you can shop the collection on Complex.

The UK-based brand Represent has built its reputation on elevated streetwear that balances performance with sophistication. This latest collaboration with Puma takes hoops style from the hardwood to the city streets, featuring everything from the Majesty sneaker to a jersey representative of both brands.

The collection also includes a coaches jacket, shorts, and a t-shirt, all executed in a black colorway with Represent's refined design language.

Where to shop the Puma x Represent capsule

If you're ready to add Puma x Represent to your rotation, shop the capsule on Complex.

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