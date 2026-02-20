Puma x Represent Capsule: How to Buy

Puma and Represent have reunited for a capsule that distills court essentials into refined wardrobe staples, and you can shop the collection on Complex.
The UK-based brand Represent has built its reputation on elevated streetwear that balances performance with sophistication. This latest collaboration with Puma takes hoops style from the hardwood to the city streets, featuring everything from the Majesty sneaker to a jersey representative of both brands.
The collection also includes a coaches jacket, shorts, and a t-shirt, all executed in a black colorway with Represent's refined design language.
Where to shop the Puma x Represent capsule
If you're ready to add Puma x Represent to your rotation, shop the capsule on Complex.