Represent

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A pair of white and black sneakers with a beige sole, and a black jacket featuring a logo and patch.
Style

Puma x Represent Capsule: How to Buy

The UK brand reunites with Puma for a refined collection that elevates hoops style into wardrobe staples.

Complex Staff146 days ago
Two individuals are sitting closely in a booth at a diner. Both are wearing sunglasses and casual streetwear. The person on the left wears a jacket and the person on the right wears a printed T-shirt
Style

Represent Partners With Duke + Dexter for Road Trip-Inspired New Collection

The British brands are going the collaborative route to tell a story inspired by the Great American Road Trip.

Trace William Cowen731 days ago
Two pairs of stylish sneakers, one with a low-top design, the other with hook-and-loop straps
Style

Represent’s Studio Sneaker Returns In New Colourways

After instantly selling out in December 2023.

Sanj Patel876 days ago
Style

Represent Looks Beyond The ‘Horizons’ For First SS24 Drop

<i>C</i>ontemporised with bold cuts and refreshing silhouettes.

Sanj Patel888 days ago
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Represent Delivers Minimalist Mastery With ‘Heavyweight Initial Capsule’

Comprising four hues and washes, namely “Fade Out Camo”, “Stained Black”, “Ice Grey Marl”, and “Flat White”.

Sanj Patel980 days ago
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Style

Represent Delivers Drop 2 Of Its Fall/Winter 2023 Collection

Featuring luxe fabrics perfect for the colder months, jacquard beanies, and scarfs.

Sanj Patel1022 days ago
Style

Represent Taps StockX For Stylish Sneaker, Apparel Line

Evoking a blended vision of power, complexity and beauty.

Sanj Patel1086 days ago
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Represent’s Graphic-Led Sports Range References The Golden Age Of Bodybuilding

Taking the wearer back to an era of oversized gym-wear, classic cuts and well-worn tones.

Sanj Patel1093 days ago
represent inital collection article lead
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Represent Drops New ‘Initial’ Collection, Footwear Styles For Spring/Summer 2023

Manchester-based label Represent has served up another round of heat for Spring/Summer 2023 as it unveils its new Initial collection and footwear silhouettes.

Sanj Patel1148 days ago
represent clo motley crue article lead
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Represent Taps American Rock Band Mötley Crüe For Rebellious Graphic Capsule

Manchester-based luxury streetwear label Represent has just released a 11-piece graphic capsule in partnership with Hollywood-born rock band Mötley Crüe.

Sanj Patel1179 days ago
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represent bully sneaker article lead
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Represent Goes Retro With New Skate-Inspired ‘Bully’ Sneaker

After dropping its debut, fashion-forward running shoe, Manchester-based imprint Represent is continuing to strengthen its footwear arm with a new Bully sneaker

Sanj Patel1253 days ago
represent clo black friday aticle lead
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Manchester Imprint Represent Go Stealth Mode With Pre-SS23 Drop

Manchester-based imprint Represent has recently launched its Pre-Spring/Summer 2023 collection, coinciding with this year’s Black Friday sales.

Sanj Patel1326 days ago
represent fall winter 2022 drop 2 aricle lead
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Represent Keeps It Cold With Rebellious Fall/Winter 2022 Drop

Manchester-based Represent continues its push its luxury streetwear aesthetic with a second seasonal drop, adding a range of outerwear, and slick knits..

Sanj Patel1394 days ago
represent clo fall winter 2022 article lead
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Represent Prepares For Winter With Expansive Seasonal Drop

Fresh from the release of its clean Viper sneaker, Manchester-based Represent now returns to unleash the first part of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

Sanj Patel1420 days ago
represent viper sneaker article lead
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Represent Announce Debut Fashion Running Shoe 'The Viper'

Serving as the label’s first ever fashion-focused running shoe,​​​​​​​ the forthcoming Viper is set to be the brand’s most coveted silhouette to date.

Sanj Patel1434 days ago
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