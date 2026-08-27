JID 'GDLU' Merch f/ Fear of God Collab Now Available on Complex

JID's merchandise capsule, celebrating the release of his 2025 album God Does Like Ugly, is available on Complex and features collaborations with Fear of God and RRR123. The Atlanta rapper released his fourth album last August, which went on to peak at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and No. 4 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. Now, JID is commemorating the moment with a merch drop.

Included in the collection is the collaborative God Does Like Ugly Long Sleeve Tee, emblazoned with hand-printed graphics from JID, Fear of Good, and RR123. Also in the capsule is the GDLU North American Tour Hoodie, GDLU Anniversary Hoodie, GDLU Album T-shirt, GDLU Camo Barbed Wire Hat, and God Does Like Tokyo Tee.

If you’re looking to add new pieces to your rotation, shop JID on Complex.